Retiree finds newborn baby with umbilical cord intact inside rubbish bin

MALACCA: newborn baby with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached, was found by a retiree inside a rubbish bin near the Langkawi Flats in Taman Pantai Emas, Klebang Besar here on Wednesday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the newborn with the umbilical cord and placenta intact and wrapped in a towel was found at about 10.30pm.

According to Christopher, the retiree’s 18-year-old son had initially heard a strange sound from a rubbish bin near the Langkawi Flats while on his way home and later alerted his father upon reaching his house in Taman Pantai Emas.

“The father later went to check the rubbish bin and found a plastic bag from where a strange sound was coming and believed to be the sound of a baby crying.

“He later took the plastic bag containing the newborn baby and handed it to the Batang Tiga police station at about 10.50pm,“ he said in a statement here today.

Christopher said police contacted the Malacca Hospital and medical officers arrived at about 11.10pm to check the condition of the baby and later cut the umbilical cord and placenta before transferring the baby for treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

“The case will be investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the delivery with intention to dispose the baby. The offence is punishable with a seven-year jail term and fine or both if convicted. Anyone with information must come forward and assist the police to find the culprit,” he said. -Bernama