KUALA LUMPUR: A retiree was fined RM5,000 by the sessions court here today for posting false information on the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) through his Facebook page three years ago.

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy sentenced Ranendar Bijoy Bhattacharyya, 66, after the accused pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.

The court also ordered the senior citizen to serve a three-month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

The man, allegedly using the Facebook of ‘Ranendra Bhattacharyya’ profile, had intentionally created and initiated the transmission of false news with the intent to offend others on Oct 23, 2016.

The link was read at a premises on Jalan P11, A2/6, Precinct 11, Putrajaya at 8pm, Oct 23, 2016.

The charge under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum of one year imprisonment or both and can be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Norhani Mohamad Adzhar called a commensurating sentence as the case had garnered public attention.

“We have received complaints from the public and Jakim about this case,“ she said.

The accused, represented by lawyer William Edwin, called for a lighter sentence as his client had repented over uploading the fake news on Facebook, which had been deleted.

According to the facts of the case, on Nov 9, 2016 the MCMC received complaints from several members of the public and officials from Jakim over a malicious and false content against Jakim. - Bernama