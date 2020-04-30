Retiree gets community service for breaching quarantine order

KLANG: A government retiree was sentenced to Compulsory Attendance Order (PKW) for two months by the sessions court here today for breaching the home quarantine order imposed on him last month.

Judge Roszianayati Ahmad ordered Misri Parlan, 66, to perform community service for four hours a day during the two-month period.

The order will take effect after the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

The court also imposed a RM2,000 fine in default eight months’ jail on Misri’s son-in-law A.D Safian Mohd Dimyati, 37, a labourer, for committing the same offence.

Roszianayati, before handing down the sentences said she viewed seriously such offence due to public interest.

The duo pleaded guilty to breaching the observation and surveillance of Covid-19 infection contacts under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, by not being at a house in Kamping Bukit Kapar here for 14 days from April 8 without permission.

They committed the offence at 6.20pm on April 9, under Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, punishable under Section 24 of the same law which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, for the first offence.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Abd Raoff while the accused were represented by lawyer Nicholas Cheoh. — Bernama