BALIK PULAU: A 56-year-old woman lost RM187,000 to a cheating syndicate known as the Macau Scam on Wednesday here after she was duped into believing that she was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent A. A. Anbalagan said the government retiree had received a phone call at 9.25am from a man who had identified himself as an officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The victim denied the allegations and her call was transferred to Bukit Aman’’, where she was connected to ASP Fahmi.

‘’The man who claimed to be the police officer also informed the victim involved in the cases and could be detained. The suspect then instructed the victim to empty her bank account and transfer it to the suspect’s account,“ he said here today.

The frightened woman obliged and then made six transactions amounting to RM187,000

“The victim was later asked to make further transfers and then realised that she had been cheated,” he said, adding the victim lodged a police report on Saturday.

Anbalagan said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama