SEREMBAN: A 78-year-old retiree who befriended a woman in Facebook was duped of RM400,000 in a “parcel scam” in Port Dickson recently.

Negri Sembilan police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said today that after befriending the woman who claimed to be from the USA, the victim was told by her that he would receive a parcel posted to him through a courier company.

He said the woman told the victim that the parcel contained more than RM6 million in US currency.

“The scammer told the man that she planned to head out to Malaysia where she would share about RM2 million of the cash with him,” Aibee said.

In the coming days after the parcel purportedly arrived in Malaysia, the victim received dozens of phone calls ordering him to make payments for customs clearance and taxes in order to retrieve the package.

Aibee said the man complied and made several payments amounting to RM400,000 into five local bank accounts.

He said the victim only realised he had been cheated after the last call from the scammer who demanded for about RM480,000 to be paid before the parcel is released to him.

Aibee said the man lodged a police report.