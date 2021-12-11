Retort Entrepreneurship Programme to be expanded -Rina Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: The Retort Entrepreneurship Programme will be expanded to more People’s Housing Projects (PPR), says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. (pix)

She said the programme could help participants improve their household income by acquiring a new food packaging technology that is able to extend the shelf life of food to between 18 and 24 months.

She said at present, 105 individuals comprising small traders and housewives at PPR Hiliran Ampang were involved in the pilot project.

“These people from the low-income group definitely need such new technology to generate some extra income.

“A continuous effort like this can surely change lives, and my ministry will always support any effort to help women, families and small traders improve their financial situation through various programmes,” she told reporters after officiating the ‘Retort Entrepreneur: A Programme to Empower Families and the Community (FACE)’ at PPR Hiliran Ampang here, today.

According to Rina, the new technology is able to eliminate microorganisms in cooked food by heating the foodstuff using heating temperatures up to 121 degrees Celsius, guaranteeing the cleanliness and freshness of the food, and is suitable for commercial purposes.

-Bernama