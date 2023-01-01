Return Form Filing Programme for 2023 can now be accessed via HASiL portal

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Return Form (RF) Filing Programme for 2022 is now available on HASiL official portal as a reference for taxpayers to submit their return form this year.

It can be accessed through www.hasil.gov.my or via quick access at https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/mpofkuqz/programmemfailbn_2023.pdf.

In a statement today, the Board said taxpayers dan employers are encouraged to use the e-Filing facility for the submission of RF which will be the primary method for submission of tax returns in the future.

It also encouraged tax agents to use the Tax Agent e-Filing (TaeF) (https://taef.hasil.gov.my/) service to submit RF.

“To save time and facilitate e-Filing submission by employees, employers are encouraged to submit 2022 employees’ remuneration data through the e-Data Praisi/e-CP8D application.

“The remuneration data received will be prefilled into employees’ e-Form (e-BE / e-B / e-BT / e-M /e-MT for the Year of Assessment 2022),” the statement read.

The IRB said that the submission of employee remuneration data for 2022 can be done through the MyTax portal which can be accessed via https://mytax.hasil.gov.my from today until Feb 25.

Employers can refer to the latest format of the e-Data Praisi/e-CP8D information for the 2022 remuneration year attached to the RF Filing Programme 2023 filing programme for the purpose of providing employee remuneration data, it added. - Bernama