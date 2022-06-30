Return to Quran and Sunnah to resolve misunderstandings: PM

PETALING JAYA: Muslims within Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) were reminded today to return to the Quran and the Sunnah as guides when dealing with misunderstandings, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

He said differences of opinion must be handled in a respectful and ethical manner, adding that the seeds of disunity can be dealt with if Muslims were to return to the most basic of teachings by holding steadfast to the Quran and Sunnah.

“The miracle of the Quran, as a whole, highlights the spirit of unity, and among the philosophical choices where unity is concerned is Keluarga Malaysia which is in line with teachings of the Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech when officiating at the Southeast Asian Ulama Conference 2022 here today. Also in attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad and Muslim World League secretary-general Syeikh Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

Delegations and religious figures from 17 nations participated in the conference, which is being held for the first time. — Bernama

More to come