Returnees from Sabah, Kedah must undergo quarantine - Malacca CM

MALACCA: The Malacca state government has directed all individuals returning from high-risk areas, namely, Sabah and Kedah to undergo mandatory self-quarantine and to adhere to all directives and regulations stipulated by the authorities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said failure to do so would not only cause them trouble but could also cause the spread of Covid-19 in society.

“In ensuring the domestic tourism sector and other economic and social sectors will remain operating as usual in this trying time, all quarters must work together to break the pandemic chain.

“We can only do this by complying with the standard operating procedures set by the authorities,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

According to the state Health Department, Malacca has recorded six Covid-19 active cases to date.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said 78 beds have been prepared specially for treating Covid-19 patients and Person Under Investigation (PUI) in the Malacca Hospital.

He said the capacity could be increased to 145 beds if necessary, besides another 40 beds in the hospital’s Nursing College for low-risk Covid-19 patients.

“There are 54 units of ventilators available including eight for critical Covid-19 cases and all district health offices, health clinics and ambulance services in the state are primed to face a spike in cases.

“All entry points in the state are also being monitored closely by health personnel. Malacca also send mobilisation teams to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and quarantine centres around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to help in managing Covid-19 patients,” said Rahmad.

He added that the public could call the Melaka Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at 06-2356999/6851 or email to cprcmelaka@moh.gov.my for any inquiry. -Bernama