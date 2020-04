PUTRAJAYA: Sabahans and Sarawakians returning from overseas or Peninsular Malaysia will be quarantined in the respective states, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said it was based on the policies of both states.

“For transit Sabahan and Sarawakian passengers returning from overseas, once they have arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) they can continue with their connecting flight to Sabah and Sarawak. They will be quarantined in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said that in a press conference after the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order’s meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said all quarantine centres across the country are now open to accommodate the 14-day mandatory quarantine involving returning Malaysians and visiting foreigners which takes effect today.

He said the quarantine centres are listed on www.agc.gov.my.

All Malaysians returning from overseas must undergo the mandatory quarantine, not exemption, he said.

Buses are provided to ferry them to the quarantine centres, he added.

On March 21, the government has gazetted 409 locations as the quarantine centres in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as provided under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. — Bernama