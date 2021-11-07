Revenge believed to be motive for murder of suspected loan shark

KLANG: Revenge is believed to be the motive behind the murder of a suspected loan shark who was slashed to death by a group of men at Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, here, yesterday afternoon.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli today said police have arrested six suspects aged between 27 and 54 to assist in investigations into the case.

He said the men were arrested on Saturday and today at Jenjarom, Banting and here.

Shamsul said the Klang Magistrate’s Court only allowed a day’s remand for the suspects.

In the incident at about 12pm on Saturday, the 47-year-old victim had gone to a restaurant on Lorong Batu Nilam 27A with his two sons, aged 10 and 18, before stepping out about 30 minutes later after having lunch.

When they reached their car about 30 metres away, three parang-wielding men showed up and began slashing the victim.

As his sons watched in horror, the victim tried to escape to a nearby restaurant but was pursued by two of the assailants who landed several more blows on him with their parang.

When the victim collapsed, his assailants fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene minutes later.

Investigators believe the victim was trailed and at least four suspects including a driver of the getaway car were involved in the attack.

Police said the victim was a loan shark who had offices in Klang, Shah Alam and Kajang and had a string of past criminal records for causing mischief by fire, criminal intimidation, causing grevious hurt and cheating.

Videos taken by bystanders of the victim lying on a road with multiple deep slash wounds and covered with blood were widely shared on social media on Saturday.