Reverence vs incumbency

PETALING JAYA: The fate of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and to a little extent that of the country, may very well come down to a battle between venerable influence and the advantage of incumbency.

Bersatu is in a unique position. It is the only party in the nation’s history that straddles both sides of the political divide.

On one side is party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned as prime minister and was later appointed interim prime minister.

On the other is party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was installed as prime minister on Mar 1.

Both have an equal following within their party, but such a situation cannot last. It has become more complicated now that the political crisis has effectively put a stop to the party elections, at least for the immediate future.

Nonetheless, neither side is sitting idle, and the status of the two men at the top is likely to determine which side comes out victorious.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun noted that Mahathir still exerts formidable influence as the elder statesman but such influence can quickly wane in the face of Muhyiddin’s position as the sitting prime minister.

“More members are likely to align themselves with the powers-that-be,” he pointed out.

He said Muhyiddin could still remain as prime minister even if he loses at the party polls if he can prove that he continues to command the support of the majority of members in the Dewan Rakyat.

“So he needs to quickly demonstrate that he does enjoy such majority,” Oh told theSun yesterday.

However, he said, if the two camps do not reconcile, the party will split, as did Umno during its internal crisis in the 1980s.

One faction led by then incumbent vice-president Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah eventually left to form a new party called Semangat 46.

Oh believes Mahathir is determined to fight back with whatever political ammunition he has left, and one way is to mobilise the residual influence he still commands in the party.

Ilham Centre chief executive officer Azlan Zainal said Muhyiddin’s appointment as prime minister will strengthen his influence in Bersatu ahead of the party elections.

“At this time, he gained the support of the majority of Bersatu MPs as well as the support of the Mohamed Azmin Ali faction. The PN (Perikatan Nasional) coalition also succeeded in unseating the PH governments in Johor, Malacca and Perak, although it failed to recapture Kedah. Nonetheless, these movements give Muhyiddin an advantage.”

He also said the support of a small number of MPs and the Bersatu leadership will make it difficult for Mahathir to exert his influence.

For Muhyiddin, Azlan said, there are still challenges ahead. “Now that the Cabinet lineup has been finalised, there is the Bersatu party elections. Can Muhyiddin cleanse his image amid a compromise with Umno-BN, and manage the impact of the global economic downturn? All this will test Muhyiddin’s leadership as the eighth prime minister.”