PETALING JAYA: MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng may yet make an early return to the Dewan Rakyat.

According to a political analyst, all signs point to a ‘reverse tsunami’ among Chinese voters in Tanjung Piai on Nov 16. And with PAS sitting out this by-election, the majority of Malay voters will likely stand behind Barisan Nasional (BN) too.

Independent analyst Prof Hoo Ke Ping pointed out that in the 14th general election, BN lost mainly because the majority of Chinese abandoned the coalition and PAS supporters had their own candidate to vote for.

However, he said the table could turn in favour of BN this time around.

“In the general election, the Chinese tsunami was in favour of Pakatan Harapan (PH) but things have changed.

“They are unhappy about the unfulfilled promises and more importantly, by PH’s apparent failure to provide grants for MCA-linked Tunku Abdul Rahman University College and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman,” he told theSun yesterday.

On May 9 last year, close to two-thirds of the Chinese in Tanjung Piai – comprising 42% of the electorate – voted for PH.

This helped Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Md Rafik defeat Wee, albeit by a mere 524 votes. PAS candidate Nordin Othman garnered 2,962 votes to emerge in third place.

At the time, BN, represented by Wee, only received 32% of the Chinese votes. But Hoo expects a reversal this time.

“A simple swing of more than 524 votes could be all it takes for BN to recapture the seat. And while PAS might not openly campaign for a Chinese candidate, the message from the top leadership would be to cast their ballot for the BN man,” he said.

Hoo added MCA would also benefit from a house-to-house campaign strategy that BN has been known for, something that PH currently lacks due to a weak support base there.