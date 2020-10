KUALA LUMPUR: Stellar Cyber, the world’s first Open XDR cybersecurity platform, announced that REVEZ Corporation has rapidly closed a number of engagements with Asia Pacific companies buying the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to drive its next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC).

REVEZ Corp. a major provider of technology solutions in Singapore, has already built a healthy pipeline of other opportunities across the region.

The AI-driven Stellar Cyber platform is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific because it slashes infrastructure and operations costs and drives up the performance of security analysts far more than ever before.

By collecting and analysing inputs from existing security tools as well as its own sensors and displaying detections in one centralised dashboard, the Stellar Cyber platform helps eliminate tool silos and their cumbersome manual correlation of security events.

“REVEZ Corp has demonstrated their superior technical expertise and deep relationships with enterprises and government agencies in the Asia Pacific region, and is quick to build market share for our cybersecurity platform with companies seeking a next-gen SOC solution,” said Stellar Cyber Vice-President (Corporate Development and International) Paul Jespersen in a statement.

“We look forward to many future engagements in the region as REVEZ Corp continues to showcase the advantages of the Stellar Cyber platform.”

“The Stellar Cyber platform brings an entirely new level of protection to customers while enabling higher productivity and lower costs in a single solution,” said REVEZ Corporation Group COO, Lawrence Lim,

More details at https://stellarcyber.ai -Bernama