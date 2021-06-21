‘Review criteria for appointment of varsity VCs’

PETALING JAYA: Appointing public officials based on race, religion or politics has led Malaysia to challenges that it now finds difficult to overcome, according to a former senior civil servant.

Such a practice has bred inequality and painted a “not-so-bright” picture of the unity and multiracial make-up of Malaysian society, said Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam(pix).

Ramon, who is chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, was commenting on veteran journalist Datuk Seri Azman Ujang’s opinion that more non-Malays should be appointed as vice-chancellors of public universities.

Azman, who raised the seldom discussed issue in a letter to the editor of a local newspaper recently, said the position is vacant in at least five varsities, yet none of them have

been filled.

Ramon and another former senior civil servant, Tan Sri Sheriff Kassim, agreed that the best brains should be appointed to head varsities if the country’s tertiary education system is to move to a higher level.

They also acknowledged that there are enough non-Malays who are qualified to take up such positions.

“Why are such positions monopolised by only one community when we should not be divided along racial lines?” said Ramon.

“We cannot determine who is better based solely on race. Merit and capabilities should play a role in the selection, too,” he told theSun.

He said he also agreed with Azman’s “honest and forthright” view that vice-chancellors are now chosen on the basis of their political association.

“Indeed, this is the heart of the problem in our country today.”

The “abuses” of the New Economic Policy that advocated social re-engineering and affirmative action in the aftermath of the May 13, 1969 racial riots, are largely to blame for Malaysia’s problems and its decline, Ramon added.

“There is one thing the pandemic has taught us, and it is to reform our policies as soon as possible by restoring parliamentary democracy.”

Sheriff said Malays should engage in a more rational, pragmatic and intellectual discourse on the issue.

“Well done, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang for having the courage to speak up.”

Sheriff said there should be enough non-Malay academics to fill the positions of vice-chancellor in any of the more than 20 public universities.

G25, a civil society organisation consisting of influential Malays, said university vice-chancellors should be appointed by the respective varsities in line with global best practices.

“By this, we mean public universities should be given autonomy to select the best candidate based on their own list of eligible candidates.”

It added that the governing council of each university should set the selection criteria and vice-chancellors chosen must have the personality to command the respect of teaching and administrative staff, and skills to engage with stakeholders like the government, Higher Education Ministry and the public.