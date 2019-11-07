Review decision on Touch ‘n Go, Azmin tells PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd should reconsider its decision to discontinue the Touch ‘n Go reload service at its toll plazas along its highways, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) said today.

The Economic Affairs Minister said the highway concessionaire, that is partly government-owned through Khazanah Bhd, should think from the perspective of road users before taking such abrupt decisions.

“I hope the management will review the decision by taking note of highway users’ views and they should provide then with options,” he told reporters at Parliament.

PLUS announced it is discontinuing the cash card reload service along the highway on Nov 1, attributing the decision as a bid to cut traffic congestion at the toll plazas in the northern region (between Hutan Kampung and Ipoh Utara) and the southern region (between Seremban and Skudai).

The company added that this is to ensure the safety of PLUS customer service agents, as there have been several cases where heavy vehicles crashed into the toll booths.

Netizens have since taken to social media to criticise PLUS’s decision.