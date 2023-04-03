Review hawker Free Trade Zone programme: Trader associations

The rising number of hawkers doing business in inappropriate places, such as pedestrian walkways, puts the public at risk. This has been a concern of city folks who express frustrations over the irresponsible act, and this was revealed by Bernama through the second of a three-part series.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Free Trade Zone (WBB) programme which was introduced in November 2020 to enable the people to conduct small business in suitable areas in the three Federal Territories needs to be reviewed in order to meet its real goals.

The Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said this was due to the fact that there are a number of traders and hawkers who are allegedly taking advantage of doing business in unauthorised locations such as on sidewalks thus blocking pedestrian traffic.

“This causes great inconvenience to the local community. We hope if there is an application that wants to do business under WBB, it should stop there as there is no need to open the offer again.

“We have received many complaints... because the stalls are placed on the sidewalk, members of the public are forced to walk on the road thus putting their own safety at risk,“ he told Bernama.

Rosli said WBB was originally aimed at helping those who lost their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by giving them free business space.

However, on taking into account the recovering economic situation, he said the initiative needs to be reviewed by setting certain limits as there are allegations that traders and hawkers are taking advantage of the programme.

“...rather than approving more traders’ applications under the WBB, it is better for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to take care of the good existing traders who actually make business their main source of income,“ said Rosli.

Similarly, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Food Truck Entrepreneurs Association (KLFTEA) president Muhammad Azlan Abas admitted that there was confusion with the term free trade under WBB.

“The term WBB refers to doing business in a permitted area, not on a pedestrian or sidewalk area. What if a member of the public gets injured?.

“Therefore in order to overcome the proliferation of hawkers and traders, there should be immediate monitoring and enforcement by DBKL. Perhaps DBKL can hold discussions with traders or hawkers to determine the appropriate location so that it will not be like before (doing business anywhere),“ he said. .

At the same time, Muhammad Azlan hopes that traders’ associations can be empowered to help DBKL monitor hawkers and traders so that business is conducted at a more organised location.

“We are not law enforcers but there are elements that can help enforcement and when there is this recognition, it will strengthen the association’s position in the eyes of traders.

For example, the association can recommend to DBKL to cancel the licence if a trader or hawker does not follow the rules,“ he said. - Bernama