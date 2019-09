GEORGE TOWN: Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason K.L. Ong has called on the Penang government to review its decision to increase assessment rates, which have increased between 30% and 55%, in both city municipalities.

Ong, who is also state PKR vice-chairman, said he has received complaints from his constituents, adding that although the increase was only RM50 more in some cases, the people are feeling the pinch.

“Some landed property owners will end up paying an average of RM1,500 now from RM1,000 before,” said Ong.

The assessment rates are the result of a new round of property valuation done by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Prai City Council and are based on property prices, which have increased.

Ong urged the Penang government to review the increase, considering the hike in the cost of living, especially involving electricity, water, food and medicine.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said those with grievances and feedback can write to the councils by Oct 14. “We will then study the cases,” Yew said.