Review length of stay in holy land for haj pilgrims: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has suggested that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) review the duration of stay in the holy land for Malaysian haj pilgrims to address the increase in the cost of performing the pilgrimage.

He proposed that pilgrims be given four options - 14 days, 21 days, 30 days and 40 days - for how long they want to perform their haj.

“The cost of haj is expected to continue to increase in the future, what worries us is that perhaps one day the B40 and the M40 groups may no longer be able to afford to perform the pilgrimage.

“...if it (duration of stay) can be shortened, I believe many people will be able to perform the haj because the cost will be less than now,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bera Member of Parliament said the options would also allow pilgrims to choose what suits them best

Ismail Sabri said according to TH, the cost of haj is expected to increase from RM25,540 in 2022 to RM31,870 this year.

He also proposed that the government review the Tabung Haji Act 1995 for improvements to ensure that funds amounting to RM88 billion will continue to be managed appropriately.

“There are no provisions for Syariah compliance and good governance gazetted in the act...improvement needs to be done in terms of governance, monitoring and regulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri asked the government to consider allowing targeted withdrawals of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

According to him, a detailed study needs to be carried out so that only those who qualify are allowed to withdraw their EPF savings.

He also urged the government to consider raising the floor price of scrap rubber from RM2.50 to RM3.50 per kilogramme to reduce the burden on about 320,000 small rubber farmers nationwide. - Bernama