Review of February Supplementary Electoral Roll now open

KUALA LUMPUR: Citizens aged 18 and above in February this year and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or status can check their particulars in the Supplementary Electoral Roll for February 2022 (DPT BLN2/2022).

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the DPT BLN2/2022, which was verified yesterday and gazetted today, is open for review for 30 days from today until April 14.

“DPT BLN2/2022 contains the names of 38,004 citizens aged 18 and above in the period Feb 1, 2022 to Feb 28, 2022 who were automatically registered as new voters, 11,385 registered voters who changed constituencies and 5,839 registered who changed status or category of voters.

“If they find that their names are not listed in DPT BLN2/2022, they can make a claim by filling in Form C online via an application on the website https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office,” he said.

He said registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D and go to the State Election Office concerned.

“EC provides five methods of review for DPT BLN2/2022 as follows: (a) EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; (b) Official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; (c) Online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my; (d) MySPR Semak mobile app; and (e) EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day throughout the review period for DPT BLN2/2022,” he added.

For enquiries on DPT BLN2/2022 review, the public can visit the official EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or call the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any State Election Office. — Bernama