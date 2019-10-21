Review salary scheme for policemen, firemen: Batu Kawan MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is urged to review and revise the salary scheme for policemen and firemen.

Kasthuriraani Patto (pix) (PH-Batu Kawan) said the revision was necessary to provide more assurance to the welfare of uniformed personnel.

“I hope the government can do what is right (to review the matter), and hope that the police and fire stations throughout the country can be upgraded.

“I also hope the government will revise the provision of critical allowances for them. There is no need for me to remind about their sacrifices where they never say no to any assignment calls they receive,” she said during a 2020 Budget debate session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

At the same time, she hoped that all parties would be united in fending off accusations of various external parties that Malaysians, especially the young, were lazy.

“This prejudice and bad perception needs to be changed, everyone must work hard to ensure that social justice is achieved.

“The toxic culture (practiced) and left behind by the previous government must be discarded to make way for a new government to build a New Malaysia which emphasises the values of democracy, justice, peace and Malaysian heritage,” she said. — Bernama