Revised investigation paper on Tommy Thomas’ book to be referred to AGC: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A revised version of the investigation paper into allegations made by former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his memoir, ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’, will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on Monday for further instructions.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement, said this is following the findings by the special task force investigating the allegations contained in the book and the order by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for further investigations to be conducted.

She said the police had already completed recording Thomas’ statement earlier.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri ordered law enforcement agencies to immediately carry out further investigation into the possible misconduct by Thomas in relation to the allegations.

Ismail Sabri said the task force had divided the 19 important issues detected in the book into four main categories, namely allegations against the Judiciary, disclosure of government information and secrets, illegal actions, abuse of power and professional negligence as well as seditious statements. - Bernama