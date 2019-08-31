Revised PSC would help to boost tourism: Matta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has thanked the Cabinet for lowering the airport tax, saying the revised Passenger Service Charge (PSC) rates would help to boost tourism in Malaysia.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang (pix) said the fair pricing is in line with best practices everywhere as customers are charged reasonably based on the level of service, and removing the ‘one price fits all’ augurs well for the tourism industry.

“The RM23 savings on airport tax will certainly benefit economy-class passengers, particularly those departing from klia2 and which was designed as a low-cost terminal with lesser facilities than KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport).

“The reduction will also benefit travellers departing from Penang and Kota Kinabalu which cater for international flights,” he said yesterday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today that the PSC rate for international flights at all airports in Malaysia, except for KLIA, has been cut to RM50 from RM73, effective Oct 1.

The PSC rates for other sectors at all airports, however, remain at RM35 for Asean flights and RM11 for domestic flights. — Bernama