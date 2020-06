LONG squeezed in the middle, 40% of Malaysian households have been bearing the highest economic burden. The middle class gets the short end of the stick by being taxed substantially while losing out on government aid at the same time.

From the rising cost of living to unaffordable house prices and deep household debt, this group faces many challenges and is as vulnerable as the Bottom 40 (B40) in times of economic uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the Middle 40 (M40) remains the main growth driver of the public sector and greatest contributor to the domestic economy because of the volume of its consumption.

According to Department of Statistics of Malaysia’s latest data, M40 households held 37.4% of total income in 2016. Their monthly incomes ranged from RM4,360 to RM9,619.

The Top 20 (T20) held the lion share of total national household income of 46.2%. Their household earnings averaged RM16,088.

Dissecting the T20 group further, about 30.2% of the income share went to the top 10% of households in 2016, which was about the same percentage of income that went to those in the bottom 60%. They are made up of the lower half of the M40 and all in the B40.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed fears that “nearly a million people would lose their jobs in the next few months”.

These cuts will come in the M40 and B40 groups. A layoff of such scale will adversely affect the recovery of domestic economy.

The classification of income groups will change drastically if the authorities intend to keep the current percentages in each group. A substantial number of people in the M40 group will now come under B40.

Among the objectives of this classification is to have the right data of the social structure according to income. This facilitates targeted reach of aid to the deserving.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi put it eloquently when he said: “The quantum of economic burden for the middle class is the most. This should reduce; the middle classes want hurdles to be removed so that they can be achievers”.

It is without a doubt that all modern economies have progressed by expanding the middle class. We need to start helping the middle-class group that is struggling as well as shrinking.