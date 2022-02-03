Revocation of driving school’s permit not MOT’s policy - Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the withdrawal of certification from instructors and the revocation of the permits of driving institutes (IM) where many former students were involved in road accidents was not the policy of the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a Facebook posting today, Wee explained that Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim’s recent statement on the matter was his personal opinion.

“Any policy direction or proposal towards improvement must undergo holistic and scientific studies by the ministry taking into account various aspects such as feasibility and the ability to achieve the set objectives,” he said.

Wee said all stakeholders would be involved in the engagement session to get their views and suggestions for improvement in the detailed studies.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry together with the agencies under its purview would continue the existing advocacy and enforcement activities to create safety awareness among road users.

He added that the ministry was serious and committed in ensuring the safety of roads in the country. — Bernama