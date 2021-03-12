Revolutionary streaming service on the way

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian company will soon launch a platform that will revolutionise the streaming industry as the global video streaming market is poised to reach more than US$100 billion by 2023.

Navaratnam Velanadam, chief executive officer of Pandosoft, said his company will create a complete ecosystem with the aim of creating a multi-modal streaming platform (pix) catering to the needs of users seeking audio and video clips, music, studio-based movies and serials, talent shows and online learning.

“It is not an exaggeration to say streaming today is posing a serious threat to the long-established cable TV industry, leading to customers discarding traditional television entirely, in part because online streaming is an attractive replacement,” Navaratnam told theSun.

The likely reasons are because of the cost effectiveness and convenience of online streaming platforms.

But, Navaratnam said, today’s mainstream video streaming platforms are not perfect as they suffer from significant disadvantages including cost inefficiency, latency, dis-empowered content producers, overhead and start-up costs and security and privacy issues, and this is where Pandasoft comes in.

Its decentralised platform is made up of individual machines each giving up a bit of bandwidth and Pandosoft will enable individuals with computers to put their machines on the platforms as “Rametrons” and get paid for giving unused bandwidth.

Pandosoft will use blockchain to enable direct participation in the network for consumers, content creators and infrastructure providers. This decentralised manner will allow anyone to become a broadcaster, run a streaming server, give a transcoder, store data, share network bandwidth or access the available content.

The platform has also expanded to other countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, the Philippines, Nigeria and the United States and is set to launch after the test net receives user feedback. The test net will be up and running by April for users to provide useful insight of their experiences.

Four applications will exist which include Pandojo, TutorX, Show.Us and Pandogo.

Pandojo will work as a “live” streaming video platform for smart devices which allows users to stream gaming sessions, weddings, training, graduations and other events by using Pandosoft’s multi-angle camera technology.

Data will also be secured as blockchain and cryptography will be used to ensure data privacy.

The educational component will be covered by their Tutor X platform which will serve as a one-stop worldwide education hub for students, teachers and anyone with a skill to learn or teach.

The Show.Us platform allows users to showcase their talents in video form for recruiters to employ.

Lastly, Pandogo will act as a platform which highlights local movies, dramas, documentaries, series and many more. Pandogo allows for live stream local talents to engage with their audience directly as well.

Navaratnam said the content creators and consumers can get incentivised for their participation within the ecosystem by Pandosoft’s native token PANDO, which will allow for automatic processing of micropayments alongside ensuring credibility of any transactional activities within the system.

All interaction of streamers and users as well as transactional activities are direct and transparent and will be recorded on a public and immutable blockchain which acts as an open ledger.

“Through our Rametron software, the Pando Network and our four apps, Pandosoft aims to provide a better streaming experience for anyone in any part of the world whilst empowering the community,” he said.