JOHOR BARU: A revolver was found in a garbage bag on the side of Jalan Tahar 1, here, yesterday.

Johor Baru South district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said a report was received from a garbage truck driver who found the revolver, while carrying out roadside cleanup works at 12.50pm.

“Investigations at the scene, found a pink plastic package containing a weapon, namely a .38 revolver with a not so clear serial number, a black holster with four bullets lying on the grass by the side of the road.

“At a closer look, the weapon was found to be rusty and not in a working condition,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the through the Police Reporting System, using the serial number of the weapon, it was found a report on the loss of the weapon had been lodged by an assistant investigation officer of the Narcotics Division of the Kulai district police headquarters in 2010, and an investigation paper was opened under Section 35 of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama