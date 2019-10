PONTIAN: Participants under the “Rezeki Tani” programme will be given three years to improve their living condition and leave the B40 group, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said today.

He said the “Rezeki Tani” programme is aimed at helping those in the B40 group to increase their income through various economic projects.

He said the ministry was targeting 1,000 participants for the “Rezeki Tani” programme over the next two years.

The recipients will be given the necessary assistance, as well as sent for courses, to help them improve their livelihood, he told reporters at the presentation of aid under the “Rezeke Tani” programme in Kampung Maju Jaya near here today.

One of the recipients is Hairul Hamidun, 40, who earns a living selling sugarcane juice, said he received a sugarcane juicer, a wok, freezer and water container.

“With the aid provided, I hope to be able to earn more, ” he said. — Bernama