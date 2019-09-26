“Rezeki Ternak” scheme expected to benefit 1,000 new livestock breeders

ALOR GAJAH: A new scheme called Skim Rezeki Ternak, will be introduced next year and is expected to benefit some 1,000 new livestock breeders from the low income household group (B40).

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the scheme is expected to attract more new breeders, while effectively reducing dependence on imported meat.

“We believe the new scheme will boost the ruminant industry over the next five years, with an increase of 30% as the meat industry self sufficiency level (SSL) is only at 23% currently.

“Through the scheme, the ministry will supply five cows or ten goats to each participant and we will train them to become skilled breeders,“ he said at a press conference after the 125th Anniversary of Veterinary Malaysia here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and was attended by Chief Minister Adly Zahari and Veterinary Services Director-General Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam.

He said an initial 1,000 new participants would be selected and given sufficient training based on the modules to be provided by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and agricultural training institutes under the ministry.

“The area’s farmers’ association will monitor the activities of the new breeders so that we can produce trained farmers while reducing meat imports,” he said. — Bernama