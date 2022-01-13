RFID lanes at 83 toll plazas along NSE from Saturday

PETALING JAYA: RFID lanes will begin operating at all 83 toll plazas along the North-South Expressway Juru-Skudai stretch from 10pm on Jan 15, Free Malaysia Today reports.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad said at least one RFID lane will be open for vehicles in addition to the existing Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG platforms.

“The Touch ‘n Go RFID platform will enable more private passenger car (Class 1) owners to subscribe to RFID and enjoy seamless and contactless transactions via an e-Wallet,“ its chief operating officer, Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, reporedtly said in a statement.

There are currently more than 1.5 million RFID users, mostly in the Klang Valley.