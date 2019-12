KUALA LUMPUR: Road users plying the PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) operated highways will be able to use Touch ‘n Go Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology as one of the payment mode options at its 10 open system toll plazas from Jan 1.

The toll plazas involved are Jitra and Kempas on the North-South Expressway, Lunas and Kubang Semang (Butterworth-Kulim Expressway), Mambau and Lukut (Seremban-Port Dickson Highway), Perling, Lima Kedai and Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua Highway) and the Penang Bridge.

PLUS chief operating officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi in a statement today said the implementation of the RFID system was expected to smoothen traffic movement at toll lanes as highway users were no longer needed to stop at the toll lanes and they could easily reload eWallet online.

“Besides, it also reduces issues related to insufficient card balance, SmarTAG device or low battery,” he said.

However, he said, the existing toll payment modes via Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTAG were still accepted as usual on PLUS highways, while at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll plaza, the system could only be used for Road Charges (RFID Vehicle Entry Permit tag) for Singapore-registered vehicles.

At the same time he also advised users who already have RFID stickers to ensure sufficient balance in eWallet to enjoy a smooth and comfortable journey.

PLUS is expected to expand the system to 83 closed highway system toll plazas (based on vehicles class and travel distance) from April 1, next year.

Touch ‘n Go RFID stickers are available at 130 fitment centres and the full list of the centres can be obtained via https://rfidregister.touchngo.com.my/fitment-centres and https://www.tngdigital.com.my/rfid — Bernama