KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning Jan 1, motorists of class one vehicles can pay toll at 62 toll plazas along 24 highways using their radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags.

These include the North-South Expressway (the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar toll plaza, Johor Baru, Kempas, Senai, Johor; and Jitra, Kedah), the Kesas Expressway, the Kajang SILK Highway, and the Butterworth Ring Road.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said this was a move towards the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system along the highways to increase the quality of toll payment service in the future.

“The test run for the RFID has been conducted at selected toll plazas since 2018 and received positive response from motorists. To date, the number of RFID users has exceeded 830,000,“ the statement said.

The RFID is expected to enable smoother traffic flow at the toll plazas as motorists no longer have to stop to touch their card at the ‘reader’ and there are no extra costs because no battery is used.

The RFID system uses a sticker which is connected to the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, allowing motorists to top up the value online without having to go to the customer service centre or a top-up centre.

For further information on the RFID, the public can check https://rfid.touchngo.com.my/. - Bernama