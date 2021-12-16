RFID payment on North-South expressway from Jan 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) payment system for private light vehicles (Class 1) will be operated at all toll plazas along the Juru-Skudai stretch of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) beginning Jan 15.

Works Ministry (KKR) in a statement today said this would make RFID lanes available throughout the highway infrastructure network on the west coast of the peninsula in line with the needs and requirements of highway users.

Toll collection using Touch ‘n Go and SmartTag cards is still available, but both methods will be phased out in stages to make room for the opening of more RFID lanes, the statement read.

It said that toll transactions using RFID are the ministry’s measures to reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas, in line with the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Blue Print which includes Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system.

KKR also urged highway users to switch to RFID which can be obtained online through the Touch ‘n Go E-Wallet application, Touch ‘n Go portal, appointed marketing agents or any of the 39 RFID tag installation centres throughout the peninsula. — Bernama