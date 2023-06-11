RFID system, MyDIGITAL among focus of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its fifth week today, will discuss the government’s direction for the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system on all highways.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) will inquire about the Works Ministry’s efforts to improve the toll payment system to ensure a seamless experience for road users during the question and answer session.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) to the Human Resource Minister about the measures taken to address skills mismatch, which has been identified as a key factor impeding the workforce’s ability to shift to a high-income nation.

During the same session, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) will direct a question to the Economy Minister regarding the implementation status of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL).

Once the session concludes, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level after it was passed at the policy level with a majority voice vote last Thursday.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the debate on the bill at the committee level is scheduled for 12 days until Nov 27.

The Budget 2024 themed ‘Economic Reforms, Empowering the People’ tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 13, involves an allocation of RM393.8 billion, the highest budget ever presented in Malaysia.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be in session for 32 days from Oct 9 to Nov 30. - Bernama