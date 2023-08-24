RHB Bank ‘attractive’ deals, offers at Matta Fair, Sept 1-3

THE Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (Matta) and RHB Banking Group announced on Wednesday a partnership – the latter as Exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Matta Fair.

The country’s largest travel fair will be held on Sept 1-3, on three levels of the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur.

During the three-day event, RHB Bank will offer attractive card promotions, travel-related deals and discounts and sign-up offers at Level 3 (Main booth) and Level 1 to those who apply for an RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i or RHB Visa Credit Card/-i.

During a press conference on yesterday, Matta president Nigel Wong said: “We are thrilled to welcome RHB Banking Group as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor. This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and industry growth. Together, we aim to elevate the travel and tourism experience for industry players and travellers.”

RHB Banking Group group community banking managing director Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo said the Matta Fair is a well-loved, highly-anticipated travel and tour exhibition that never fails to draw Malaysians from all ages and walks of life to explore its halls for holiday deals. Therefore, RHB aims to support the recovery of the local hospitality and tourism industry to pre-Covid-19 levels by linking with travel partners and merchants participating in the Matta Fair to help improve sales and maximise revenue.

“As part of our Exclusive Platinum partnership, we have lined up a host of exciting promotions for Matta Fair’s visitors. Our enticing offerings reflect our commitment to ensuring that every journey is complemented by unparalleled value and convenience.”

Ng added that RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit/-i cardholders and RHB Visa Credit/-i cardholders can enjoy great discounts of up to 60% on flight tickets and hotel stay when they purchase travel packages with our travel merchant partner at the Matta Fair.

More significantly, holidaymakers can travel with peace of mind on their vacation break as the RHB MultiCurrency Visa Debit Card/-i, Malaysia’s first multi-currency debit card, enables its holder to transact with Ringgit Malaysia and up to 16 foreign currencies, thereby eliminating the need to manage excessive cash.

“In addition, the RHB Credit Card/-i provides cardholders with access to selected airport premium lounges and RHB loyalty points for overseas retail spend. RHB cardholders can also enjoy zero per cent per annum instalment for up to 36 months via RHB Smart Instalment Payment Plan or Dial-an-Instalment with lower interest on their retail purchases.

Wong stated that RHB Bank’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns seamlessly with Matta’s objectives of enriching the tourism landscape in Malaysia.

“Matta members and industry partners can look forward to exciting opportunities, enhanced services, and specialised financial solutions tailored to their unique needs through the partnership.

“The participation from RHB Bank as the exclusive Platinum Sponsor further aligns with Matta’s position as a driving force in Malaysia’s tourism industry landscape. The support and expertise of RHB Bank will undoubtedly contribute to the success of upcoming initiatives and events, reinforcing Matta’s role as a catalyst for positive change and progress within the industry.

Admission to the Matta Fair is free and it is open from 10am to 9pm through the three days.

Wong also mentioned that during the fair, Matta will provide a complimentary shuttle service to Mitec from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall.

“Visitors are encouraged to make full use of this service. Please visit our Matta Fair’s website and social media platforms on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram, or subscribe to Matta’s new Telegram channel, @MATTA_Fair, to obtain updates.