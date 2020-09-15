RHB, Hong Leong to hold post-moratorium payment assistance clinics

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Banking Group will hold loan and financing payment assistance clinics for customers who require further assistance with their loan and financing repayments as the six-month moratorium period comes to an end on Sept 30.

In a statement, the bank said the clinics will be held on Sept 19 and Sept 26 at more than 100 selected RHB Bank branches nationwide.

“We strongly urge customers who anticipate difficulties in repaying their monthly instalments to attend the payment assistance clinics and discuss mutually feasible repayment arrangements to help ease their financial concerns,” it said.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank will also hold ‘Advisory and Assistance Days’ for post-moratorium assistance and enquiries.

The open days will be held over the next three consecutive Saturdays -- Sept 19, Sept 26 and Oct 3 -- at all its branches nationwide (except for Sabah branches on Sept 26 due to the state election).

This is a continuation of the bank’s efforts to provide added convenience to customers following the success of the earlier Advisory and Assistance Days on Aug 8 and 15. -Bernama