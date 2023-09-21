Rice issue: Authority extension to KPDN only suitable if situation is critical - Mohamad Sabu

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) intention to seek the extension of enforcement authority to its personnel to address rice supply issues should be brought up for discussions involving relevant authorities.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said however such a measure is only applicable if the supply reaches a critical level, adding that there is no need to implement it now.

“If it reaches a critical level, perhaps we will also involve the Royal Malaysia Police. However, at this moment, it has not reached a critical level.

“InsyaAllah, when padi crops in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area are harvested, which is currently over 20 per cent, we expect the local rice supply will be available in the market as it should be,” he told reporters after visiting a grocery store in Jalan Kebun Seksyen 30, to check on the distribution of local white rice, today.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali was reported as saying that he hoped that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry could consider the extension of authority to KPDN personnel to tackle issues related to rice supply.

Meanwhile, Mohamad urged the public to come forward if they have proof of the hoarding of local rice or the switching of local rice packaging to imported rice so that the authorities can take action.

“If you have proof, please inform us. So far, it’s just rumours and we haven’t come across any official evidence,” he said.

Commenting on the commotions that occurred in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and Bagan Datuk, Perak yesterday, Mohamad said the ministry will hold urgent discussions with manufacturers and wholesalers to increase local white rice supply to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) branches to prevent the incident from recurring.

He said the uproar occurred due to insufficient rice supply at the two locations, leading to dissatisfaction among some customers who had to wait for a long time.

Mohamad ordered the local white rice supply to be immediately delivered to all supermarkets, not just to FAMA and LPP branches. He also advised the public not to engage in panic buying and maintain their rice stock to avoid disruptions. -Bernama