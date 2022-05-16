Rice millers cautioned against getting involved in illegal seed production

ALOR SETAR: Rice millers in Kedah have been cautioned against getting involved in the production of illegal paddy seeds to avoid legal actions.

Kedah Paddy and Rice Regulatory body director Abdul Rahman Tajudin said there are 61 rice mills in the state comprising private, Bumiputera and Padiberas National Berhad (BERNAS) factories.

“In 2019, there were between nine to 10 cases involving illegal rice seeds but this year we have yet to detect any case when we do inspections in the open market. Even if there was any, it may be sold in the black market to avoid detection by the enforcement authorities.

“If the illegal seeds are produced in large quantities between 500 to 1,000 tons it may involve the factories because it was impossible for farmers to produce in a large amount. The most they can produce is between one and two tons only,” he said at the Kedah Paddy and Rice Regulatory Divison’s Aidilfitri open house here today.

He said they have been monitoring the mills to make sure that they do not take advantage of the facilities available to produce illegal seeds.

“These big factories have all facilities, we worry if they quietly produce illegal seeds, especially during the night. We worry that it will be out of control that is why we focus more on the mills however we would also like to tackle this issue involving farmers.

“The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) also discourage the use of illegal paddy seeds for fear that it will affect the yields as it does not get quality certification from any agency,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said offenders can be charged under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994, and their subsidy payments can be withdrawn.

“Revoking the subsidy is seen as a warning and a lesson to the manufacturers who carry out the activity. This is to ensure that the production of illegal seeds does not continue,” he said.

He added last year the Kedah Padi and Rice Regulatory Division confiscated 6.7 tons of illegal paddy seeds valued at RM8,100 but so far no seizures have been made this year due to tight controls implemented by the government. - Bernama