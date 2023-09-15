Rice price hike: File complaints with necessary details, consumers told

KOTA KINABALU: Acting Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has called on consumers to immediately file complaints on the rising local rice prices, which are under price control in the market, and related issues to facilitate enforcement actions.

He also reminded consumers to provide necessary details for review before enforcement officers take further action against the irresponsible parties.

“If you only spread pictures and videos without information, there is a possibility that those who commit the offence will try to hide them while we are searching for details.

“I hope that we can get cooperation from the public. The more complaints we receive, the happier we are because this is our function and responsibility,” he told reporters after launching the Mini Tour of the Malaysian Products Carnival 2023 for the Sabah Zone today.

According to Armizan, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) received 142 complaints regarding the increase in the price of rice nationwide through Op Jamin which was launched in July.

In Sabah, he said 295 inspections have been carried out on business premises since July to prevent any quarter from raising the price of rice.

He said KPDN had also established a Business Intelligence Unit which became operational on Sept 1. Among its functions are to promptly respond to complaints and initiate preliminary investigations to tackle issues related to cartels within the supply chain.

Meanwhile, Armizan said the mini carnival tour was aimed at encouraging the people of Sabah to prioritise local products. -BERNAMA