Rice supply adequate, PPK Kangkong sells one metric tonne daily to meet demand in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The Kangkong Areas Farmers Organisation (PPK) which is one of the four rice suppliers in Kelantan, is able to distribute one metric tonne of local white rice daily to meet the demand for the staple food in the state.

PPK Kangkong acting general manager Mohd Tarmizi Sulaiman said the association serves a complete chain of rice purchasing, wholesale and retail licences for the distribution and sale of local white rice.

“The daily purchase at PPK Kangkong’s rice mill is 300 tonnes per day and the mill produces 40 tonnes of rice per day.

“After it is packed, we send it directly depending on demand. We not only sell to licenced retailers but also directly to consumers,“ he said when met by Bernama here today.

Mohd Tarmizi said his company had sold about five tonnes of local white rice directly to consumers in Kedai Peladang PPK Kangkong in the past few days.

“The distribution and sale of PPK Kangkong’s local white rice under the ‘Beras Kangkong’ brand covers Pasir Mas, Rantau Panjang and Tanah Merah.

“To date, the supply of local white rice in the region is adequate, we have not heard any complaints of shortage of rice supplies,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a consumer, Min Muda, 63, from Kampung Bemban Kelar, said direct sales at PPK Kangkong Farmers’ Stores gave him the opportunity to buy food at a cheaper price.

“I bought five kilogrammes of Beras Kangkong for RM13. I used to buy imported white rice but due to the price hike in recent months, Beras Kangkong has become the first choice for my family,“ he said. - Bernama