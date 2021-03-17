‘Ridiculous to blame us’

PETALING JAYA: Business owners in Bangsar, a popular night spot in the Klang Valley, have expressed displeasure over claims that they should be held responsible for a recent incident that led to the killing of a pub customer.

Bangsar Bar and Restaurant Owners Association spokesman Joshua Billique told theSun that blaming business owners for the incident was “ridiculous” as crimes can happen anywhere.

“We didn’t expect this to happen, and if we could, we would like to keep our environment and neighbourhood safe for the benefit of our customers and businesses,” he said.

“Don’t forget that criminal activity can happen anywhere, not specifically in Bangsar,” he added.

He was commenting on a recent article by a local columnist that depicted Bangsar as a “wild booze hub” and saying that it “needs to sober up”.

The article was a comment feature on an incident last Saturday night that led to the killing of a man.

It was reported that two friends were walking along Jalan Telawi 3 in Bangsar to their car when they were set upon by a group of men and beaten up, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

Police believe the motive for the attack was revenge, and videos of the incident indicated that the brawl started in a back lane instead of a restaurant.

The incident has reportedly cause much fear among regular visitors to the upscale area, causing a significant drop in business for the establishments there.

“We are already struggling to survive the impact of Covid-19, with many businesses barely surviving,” Billique said, adding that daily takings have dropped to just about 10% after the incident.

He said the police have beefed up patrols and are monitoring the surrounding areas in response to the murder.

Ronald Quay, a member of the Bangsar Baru business community, said the incident was unfortunate, but stressed that the fight did not happen in any of the establishments.

“In fact, fights rarely ever happen in pubs. Sadly, the few fights that occur will, unfortunately, attract negative publicity.”

Quay pointed out that a thriving suburb such as Bangsar is bound to attract all types of people, good and bad, and it would be impossible to prevent bad people from coming to the area.

“I would be a fool if I were to say that it’s all hunky-dory in Bangsar and no incidents happen. But neither is it fair to make Bangsar the whipping boy because of the conduct of a few miscreants,” he said.