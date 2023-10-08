Riding classic bicycles with Jalur Gemilang evokes nostalgia of independence

BUTTERWORTH: A group of local residents rode classic bicycles decorated with the Malaysian flag for almost 10km around the Sungai Dua area here to enliven the national month celebrations.

The group which comprised more than 30 individuals also saw some donning old-fashioned Malay clothes while carrying the Jalur Gemilang.

The programme’s organiser, Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, 62, who owns more than 40 classic bicycles still in good condition, said he decided to hold the activity to evoke the nostalgia of independence and fuel the spirit of patriotism among the public, especially the younger generation.

He said residents from as far away as Bayan Lepas and Balik Pulau joined in the event with their own classic rides.

“Actually, almost every year in August, I organise a cycling programme with these classic bicycles, only this time, it’s more lively because more than 30 people have joined in and some of them are dressed in old-fashioned Malay clothing,“ he told Bernama recently.

The former factory employee who began collecting the classic bicycles in the 1990s said he also provided some bicycles to those who wished to participate but did not have their own machines.

“I have more than 40 classic bikes produced around the 1940s and 1960s, mostly of the Hercules and Raleigh brands made in England, so I prepared those bikes for the participants and they were so happy and excited to ride a classic bike because they had never done so before,“ said Ahmad Fauzi, who organised the programme for free.

First-time participant Ahmad Hafizy Mohamad Idris, 33, said as an avid collector of classic items himself, he was thrilled to be taking part in the event.

“In fact, today I came from Bayan Lepas and have brought my own classic bike to ride together with the group to fuel the spirit of independence in conjunction with the national month.

Sarida Saidin, 46, who came dressed in traditional clothing, said as an active member of the Taman Ara Indah community, she usually participated in the National Day parade on Aug 31, but this time, she wanted to do something different and unique.

Her friend, Safiah Abdullah Sani, 65, said the bicycle adorned with the Jalur Gemilang was a symbol of support and appreciation to the fighters, leaders and past heroes including the security forces who defended the country's sovereignty from colonialists and communists.

“Our commitment is to continue to maintain the unity and well-being enjoyed today so that we’re able to enjoy a peaceful and harmonious life with people from all races,“ she said. -Bernama