Right lane of KM273.3-KM272.2 Ipoh northbound reopened

IPOH: The right lane of the Ipoh South and Ipoh North interchange between KM273.3 and KM272.2 of the North-South Expressway here has been reopened today.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today said the lane was reopened at 5.30am after the completion of the maintenance and repair work for the sinkhole that was discovered at the site.

“PLUS appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all highway customers throughout the maintenance exercise.

“Highway customers are also advised to remain cautious and alert during the current rainy season,” it said.

For updates on the traffic situation, please follow @PLUSTrafik Twitter, PLUS Mobile app and PLUS electronic signages along the highway or call PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for assistance in the event of an emergency.

-Bernama