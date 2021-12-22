Right lane of KM273.3-KM272.2 near Ipoh closed for maintenance

IPOH: The right lane between KM273.3 and KM272.2 on the stretch between the junction of Ipoh Selatan and Ipoh Utara on the North-South Highway here has been temporarily closed for maintenance work.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement yesterday, said the maintenance work was implemented immediately after the discovery of a sinkhole yesterday morning.

“A PLUS Ronda team detected the sinkhole at 7.44 am and took action to temporarily close the lane for the sake of highway users’ safety.

“So far only one sinkhole has been found and PLUS will continue to monitor the area as a security measure,” the statement said.

It advised highway users to drive carefully and follow all instructions on warning signboards when passing the area. — Bernama