Right move to combine KeTSA, KASA under one ministry: Yeo

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix) has praised newly appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for combining the environment, natural resources, pollution control, climate change and water sectors under one ministry.

Yeo in a statement today said the move to combine these sectors which were under two different ministries before, will avoid unnecessary lost time spent in inter-ministerial coordination and ensure holistic environmental governance.

Following the formation of the new unity government after the 15th General Election on Nov 19, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) and Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) are now combined to Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry with Member of Parliament for Setiawangsa, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, as its Minister.

“It will be even more perfect if the Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN), which is a small part of the Housing and Local Government Ministry (now known as Local Government Development Ministry), can be moved to the Environment Ministry as practiced in many other countries,” she said.

She said combining forestry and wildlife conservation, pollution control, climate change, water, as well as waste management under one ministry is doable as the Environment Ministry in other countries are responsible for all five sectors including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China.

According to Yeo, there is no need for Malaysia to have two or more ministries to handle the aforementioned jurisdictions if other countries can have it all in one.

Yeo said the new government has made the most important fundamental change, such as the ministerial structure change, towards a more holistic environmental governance.

“I am looking forward to see holistic changes to environmental conservation and protection efforts in the country under the leadership of my friend, the newly-minted Environment Minister, Nik Nazmi,” she said. - Bernama