Rights sharply decline amid political instability?

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian government has used heavy-handed tactics in 2021, arbitrarily arresting critics of the government, pursuing anti-migrant policies, and bolstering threats against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022.

In a year of political instability, then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned in August, and was replaced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and his Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“Freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and the press have all come under attack in Malaysia in 2021,” Linda Lakhdhir, Asia legal advisor at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“The government should stop using investigations to harass its critics and respect everyone’s right to peacefully express their views.”

In the 752-page World Report 2022, its 32nd edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in nearly 100 countries.

