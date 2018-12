PARIT: Upset after he was reprimanded by his wife, a man allegedly killed a Bangladeshi worker and threw the body into Sungai Kinta in Kampung Gajah, last Tuesday.

Central Perak district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said on the day of the incident, the 21-year-old suspect told his wife that he had gone for a meal with the victim, a farm hand at his family’s cattle farm in Kampar.

However, Mohamad Zainal said when the victim was questioned by the suspect’s wife he denied going out with the suspect.

“Angered that the victim had created the tiff between him and his wife, the suspect decided to kill the victim and dump his body into the river,“ he said in a statement here today.

Following intelligence gathering and investigation, police arrested the suspect at his home in Kampar at 3.15pm yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed the victim was killed on Dec 15, before being dumped into the river some 10km from the family farm,“ he said adding that the suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On Dec 18, the body of the victim, MD Ovaidul Khan, 32, was found stuck to a tree in Sungai Kinta with the right leg tied to a motorcycle, believed to keep the body submerged. — Bernama