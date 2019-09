TEMERLOH: After watching news of an accident on television and looking at the car’s spoiler and rim, instinct made a sister look for her sibling who could not be contacted for two days.

Mastura Hashim, 53, said she watched the news which was broadcast on Aug 22, where police were looking for the next-of-kin of the victims in a fatal accident in Triang, Bera near here which occurred in the morning of Aug 20.

“I recognised the spoiler and the rim because it was similar to the car my brother-in-law bought ... moreover, I first saw the car a month ago when we gathered in Triang when my mother-in-law passed away.

“I asked my son to go to the police station to get some information on the car and he found some of the descriptions given were similar to his brother-in-law’s car such as the prefix of his car registration number,“ she told reporters at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS)’s Forensics Unit here today.

Mastura today came to claim the remains of her sister Rosidah, 46, and the victim’s son Abdillah Nila, 17, and Rosidah’s husband, Sher Zaman Khan, 35, a Pakistan citizen, who died in the accident.

Sher Zaman Khan was the victim’s third husband and they have been married for three months while Abdillah was Rosidah’s son from her second marriage.

All victims were burnt to death after their Proton Wira car collided and crashed into two lorries in the opposite lane at 6.15am on Aug 20 at Kilometer 43 of Jalan Temerloh-Bahau, near here.

The identities of three victims who were burnt in an early morning accident were obtained yesterday based on DNA tests conducted by the Forensics Department in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Rosidah’s younger brother, Mohd Nor, 43, said his late sister’s family was travelling to Mastura’s house in Triang to meet her other son from a previous marriage who lived there, when the incident occurred.

He noted that his late sister, who worked as a cook, was also known as a person who loved to travel and work, and had lived in Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang.

“The remains of my sister and her son will be taken to Bangi, Selangor, for funeral rites as many of our relatives live there, before burial at the Bukit Alif Islamic Cemetery, Johor Baru,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sher Zaman Khan’s brother, Sher Hakim Khan, 43, said the remains of his brother, who have been living in Malaysia for nine years and worked at a furniture store, would be taken to his hometown in Buner, Pakistan, this Sunday for burial. — Bernama