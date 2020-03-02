Rina Harun expresses confidence in Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (woman) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) expressed her confidence in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership to bring all parties together towards building the country’s future.

In congratulating Muhyiddin on his appointment as the new prime minister, Rina, in a statement today, also thanked the political parties as well as those who expressed their support for the 8th Prime Minister to lead the federal government.

“Indeed, this support has great value and significance for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“It is hoped that this support can be continued in the context of close cooperation in the nation-building journey, especially in addressing pressing issues such as the spread of Covid-19 that threaten the safety and health of the people and thus impact the country and the world as a whole,“ she said.

She said the interests of the people and the nation should be placed at the top of the list of leaders’ priorities.

“Political stability is very important to enable the government machinery and all parties to focus on addressing economic issues including building greater confidence among foreign and domestic investors,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rina also thanked the seventh Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his great services and contributions to the country.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 8th Prime Minister yesterday. - Bernama