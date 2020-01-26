Rina Harun to contest Sepang division post

SHAH ALAM: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) has confirmed that she will be contesting for a post in the Sepang division in the coming party election.

However, Rina who is also Rural Development Minister declined to disclose which position.

“I will submit the form this evening,“ she told reporters after attending a meet-the-successful entrepreneurs session organised by RichWorks International Sdn Bhd here today.

Asked why she decided to contest in the Sepang division, Rina said she and her family are originally from the district.

“In fact, I was the Sepang Puteri Umno chief before,“ she said.

Rina was reported to have said recently that she wound defend her post in the next party election as there were still several agendas for women that she wanted to work on.

The Bersatu branch meetings are scheduled to be held from Feb 15 to March 29, followed by the divisional meetings on April 18 and the General Assembly from June 25 to 28.

Bersatu will hold its election for committees at the branch, division and Supreme Leadership Council-level, including Srikandi and Armada wings. — Bernama